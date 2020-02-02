|
|
July 14, 1929 – January 29, 2020 Age 90, of White Bear Lake Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Pearl passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her parents Jacy and Gertina Johnson, brother Leonard, husband Kent, and son Gale. She is survived by sons Glen, Greg (Jill), Gary (Karen), and daughter Dawn Rolling (Andy); 8 grandchildren, Ryan, Kent, Greg (Jana), Nolan (Emelia), Shannon, Kelsey Arndt (Ryan), Lauren Zins (Quinn) and Mitchell Rolling; and 7 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by many other relatives and friends. Pearl lived a simple but full life. For those who knew her best, she will be remembered for her big heart, lively spirit, and homemade gifts. Throughout the years, she enjoyed dancing, playing cards, Yahtzee, coffee with friends, all Minnesota sports teams, crocheting, and trips to the casino. Pearl was especially fond of spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grand children. A special thank you to the staff at Woodbury Villa, Woodbury EMS, St. John's Hospital, Woodwinds Hospital, and Allina Hospice for the special care they provided to Pearl over the past year. A celebration of her life will be planned in the spring.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020