Pearl O. MADER

Pearl O. MADER Obituary
Nee Javner Age 95 – of St. Paul Went home to be with her Lord on April 8, 2019, surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her husband, Earl and all of her siblings. She is survived by her 4 children, Ronald (Faye), Steven, Richard (Donna), and Becky (Jim); 16 grand-children and 6 great-grandsons. Pearl will also be missed by her cats and dogs. Funeral service 10:30 AM Tuesday, April 16 at LIVING FAITH CHURCH, 10101 N. Lexington Ave., Circle Pines. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at the church Tuesday from 9:30 – 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390 www.muellerbies.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019
