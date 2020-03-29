Home

Pearl SCHMIDT

Pearl SCHMIDT Obituary
March 21, 1931-March 25, 2020 Of White Bear Lake On March 25, 2020, we lost our beloved angel. Preceded in death by husband, Richard "Dick"; daughter-in-law, Jean Schmidt. Survived by children, Cindy Barabas (Mike), Thomas, Ellie, Bruce (Linda); siblings, Willard Capistrant, Stella Dittman, Louise Dinehart, Arlene Capistrant. "Nonnie" to 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Private family service. The public will be invited to a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Interment, St. Mary's of the Lake Cemetery. Memorials preferred to a .
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020
