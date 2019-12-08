Home

Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Presbyterian Church of the Way
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Presbyterian Church of the Way
3382 Lexington Ave North
Shoreview, MN
Pearl Vivian (Boyce) FAY Obituary
Age 97, of Roseville Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 29, 2019. Pearl is survived by her husband of 73 years, Gordon M. Fay; sons, Paul, Mark and John (Beckie); grandchildren, Jacob (Bre), Andrea (Jon), and Kris (Katie); and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Pearl and Connor Meathe. Pearl was a long-time member and Deacon of Presbyterian Church of the Way. Pearl was preceded in death by her parents, Silas F. Boyce and Prudence Clover Boyce, bothers Max (Ethel), Darrell (Vivian), Rex (Mae), sisters Violet (Newell) Fisk and Daisy (Lawrence) Gits. Memorial Service, Friday, December 13th, 11:00 am, with visitation at 10:00 am, at Presbyterian Church of the Way, 3382 Lexington Ave North, Shoreview MN. Memorials preferred to Presbyterian Church of the Way.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019
