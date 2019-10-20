Home

Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthews Catholic Church
510 Hall Ave
St. Paul, MN
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthews Catholic Church
510 Hall Ave
St. Paul, MN
Pearla Theodora BEJBLIK Obituary
Join us as we celebrate the life of our dear mother Pearla Bejblik. Thursday, October 24 at 11 AM, St. Matthews Catholic Church, 510 Hall Ave, St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior. Pearla was called home on October 7, 2019 to be with Jesus at the age of 96. Preceded in death by loving husband John J. Bejblik. Survived by children; John (Jacque) Bejblik, Bob (Mary) Bejblik, Patti (Danny) Dee, her 11 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and special friend Ralphy. Private internment Fort Snelling.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
