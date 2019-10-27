Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER
2600 N. Margaret St.
North St. Paul, MN
Pedro Anthony SALAZAR Obituary
Age 33 Passed away October 22, 2019 Preceded in death by sister Selena Maria Salazar; grandparents Juanita Moreno, Maria Regina Cepeda, Robert & Marjorie Decker & John Johnson. Survived by parents Crisanta & Christopher Doyle, Pedro & Sandy Salazar; brother Michael Salazar; sisters Melissa (Jake) Noll & Melinda DeMotts; grandparents Francisco Moreno & Susan Johnson; many relatives & friends. Volunteer & artist at Avivo & St. Stephen's Church. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday (10/30) 11:00 AM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Avivo. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
