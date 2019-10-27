|
Age 33 Passed away October 22, 2019 Preceded in death by sister Selena Maria Salazar; grandparents Juanita Moreno, Maria Regina Cepeda, Robert & Marjorie Decker & John Johnson. Survived by parents Crisanta & Christopher Doyle, Pedro & Sandy Salazar; brother Michael Salazar; sisters Melissa (Jake) Noll & Melinda DeMotts; grandparents Francisco Moreno & Susan Johnson; many relatives & friends. Volunteer & artist at Avivo & St. Stephen's Church. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday (10/30) 11:00 AM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Avivo. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019