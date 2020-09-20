Age 79, of Hudson, WI 37 years at 3M Died September 18, 2020 at Hudson Hospital. Survived by her husband, Ed; son, Scott (Julie Hendrickson); grandchildren, Jackie and Brett (Dakota Bratland); great-grand children, Joey and Aubrey; brothers, Jack (Kathy) Laughnan and Pat (Beth) Laughnan; and sister, Linda (Gene) Dahlby. Preceded in death by her parents, Sid and Elaine Laughnan; and son, Tony. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am on Tues., Sept. 22, 2020 at St. Patricks Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson with a visitation held one hour prior to Mass at church. Hudson, WI - (715) 386-3725