1/
Peggy ADAMS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 55 of Maplewood Passed away on October 17, 2020 Beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt and friend to all that knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Helen Adams and her sister Julie Van Hoven. She is survived by her siblings Debra Colburn (Harley), Patrick Adams (Cathy), Lori Adams, Nancy Pagel (Gene), nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Peggy deeply cared for animals of all kinds. She was employed at the Target in North St. Paul for more than 36 years and has so many friends there that made her happy. She was loved by all and will be deeply missed. Memorial plans are pending. Memorials are preferred to the Animal Humane Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved