Peggy ADAMS

Age 55 of Maplewood Passed away on October 17, 2020 Beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt and friend to all that knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Helen Adams and her sister Julie Van Hoven. She is survived by her siblings Debra Colburn (Harley), Patrick Adams (Cathy), Lori Adams, Nancy Pagel (Gene), nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Peggy deeply cared for animals of all kinds. She was employed at the Target in North St. Paul for more than 36 years and has so many friends there that made her happy. She was loved by all and will be deeply missed. Memorial plans are pending. Memorials are preferred to the Animal Humane Society.









