Age 86 of St. Paul Died November 23, 2020 She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Wilma Dormanen; sister, Blythe; Brothers, Donald and Delbert and son-in-law, Kevin Galvin. She was loved and will be missed by her daughter, Sherry Galvin and son, Steven Mitchell; grandchildren, Jenifer Schiller (Dan) and John Galvin; great grandchildren, Jacob, Haley, Ryan and Jaxton; sisters, June, Mary and Linda and many nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Peggy was a member of the Independent Finnish Apostolic Lutheran Church. Memorials preferred.