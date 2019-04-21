Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy ZOBEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Joyce Miller ZOBEL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peggy Joyce Miller ZOBEL Obituary
Age 90 of Winterhaven, FL Passed away April 16, 2019 peacefully at her home with the sun shining on her beautiful face. Preceded in death by husbands Donald P. Miller and Steve J. Zobel, daughter Barb Johnson and sister Raetta Decker. Survived by sister Sharon McClintock, daughter Terri (Joe) Werden, granddaughters Shelbie (Joey Pleskonko) and Joleen, Amy Johnson and Laura Chilson (Ryan), great grandchildren Amelia and Alex. A celebration of life will be held Friday, April 26th at 3:00pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 104 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul, MN 55105. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Special Thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice, Home Instead Care and all Peggie's great friends at Carefree Country Club.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.