|
|
Age 90 of Winterhaven, FL Passed away April 16, 2019 peacefully at her home with the sun shining on her beautiful face. Preceded in death by husbands Donald P. Miller and Steve J. Zobel, daughter Barb Johnson and sister Raetta Decker. Survived by sister Sharon McClintock, daughter Terri (Joe) Werden, granddaughters Shelbie (Joey Pleskonko) and Joleen, Amy Johnson and Laura Chilson (Ryan), great grandchildren Amelia and Alex. A celebration of life will be held Friday, April 26th at 3:00pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 104 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul, MN 55105. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Special Thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice, Home Instead Care and all Peggie's great friends at Carefree Country Club.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019