Age 70 of St. Croix Falls, WI Passed away on September 26, 2020 in St. Paul, MN. Peggy was born January 16, 1950 in St. Paul, MN to parents, Cleve and Jacque Van Dyke. Don and Peggy were married 39 years after a beautiful Hawaiian romance and lived in California for 36 years. She attended University of MN, Concordia College and St. Olaf College receiving Bachelors of Art degree and two Masters degrees in music and business. Peggy was nominated Princess Kay of the Milky Way at the Minnesota State Fair in 1968. She was an accomplished vocalist, musician, writing and recording her own music, an author of a series of books which won many awards, and an accomplished businesswoman. Peggy loved her trips to Hawaii and Cabo with her husband and families. She had an energetic spirit and was always busy writing, painting, singing, sewing and creating. Her love of the LORD inspired her in her writing and her music. She is survived by her husband Donald Headlund; siblings, Paul Van Dyke, Cleve Van Dyke, Jan Van Dyke Traurig (Kevin), Bonnie Van Dyke Larson (Ray), Bruce Van Dyke (Donna) and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Arthur A. Van Dyke, Flora Van Dyke; parents, Cleve Van Dyke, Jacqueline Lunde (Greg); nephews, Paul Van Dyke and Brian Ekstrand; and brother, Peter Alexander Van Dyke.









