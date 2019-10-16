Home

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
Peggy M. EARLEY

Peggy M. EARLEY Obituary
Age 77, of Cottage Grove Passed away on October 13th, 2019 Survived by children; David (Victoria), Jackie (Dave) Sobczak, Brian (Sue), Heather; grandchildren, Michael (Amy), Daniel (Christina), Johnny, Kimberly, Ryan, Donovan; great-grandchildren, Vanessa, Jame-son; brother, Bruce (Mary); brother-in-law, Michael (Carole) and many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by loving husband, Tom; brother, Bob Lupelow. Memorial service 11AM Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80Th Street S., Cottage Grove with visitation starting at 10AM. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 16, 2019
