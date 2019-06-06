Home

Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
671 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-8311
Age 93, of St. Paul Died peacefully surrounded by family on June 4, 2019. Preceded in death by husbands, Gerald Finsky, and Solomon Krawetz; son, Jeffrey Finsky; and beloved siblings, Rose, Harry, Sheila and Hy. Mother of, James Finsky, Cathy Beach (Greg), Debra Krawetz (Peter Shapiro), Richard Krawetz (Kristy Mach); grandmother of, Kimberly, Amy, Alena, Megan, Tina, Denise, Jessica, Curt; sister-in-law to, Eadie Bear, Lenore Bear, Leah Krawetz and Bob Bassian; loving aunt to, many nieces and nephews. Peryl enjoyed a long and successful career as a "top" St. Paul realtor, visiting with family in Chicago and Duluth/ Superior, and she loved taking long walks along "the river" near her home. The family would like to express gratitude to Peryl's special friend and companion, Carol Rose, and to the compassionate caregivers at Jones-Harrison and Sholom Hospice. Funeral service 10 am, THURSDAY, June 6, 2019 at MOUNT ZION TEMPLE, 1300 Summit Ave, St. Paul. SHIVA Thursday 7:30 pm at Adath Jeshurun Congregation, 10500 Hillside Lane West, Minnetonka. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Sholom Hospice, St. Paul JCC - Joseph & Pearl Krawetz Hebrew Ulpan Fund, Alzheimer's Foundation, or donor's favorite charity. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 6, 2019
