On April 21, 2020, Pete Hassel, loving husband and father of six children, passed away at the age of 90. Pete was born on March 28, 1930, in St. Paul, MN. He received an associate degree from the University of Minnesota in 1955, served in the United States Navy, and was a banking and insurance professional for over 50 years. Pete was preceded in death by his loving wife, Donna, and his youngest daughter, Amy. He is survived by five children Kathy Tweet (Craig), Tom (Mistie), Todd (Joleen), Tim (Sharon), Sue Sheppard (Damian), and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private burial will be scheduled in the future for immediate family members, followed by a Celebration of Life service in Centerville, MN.

