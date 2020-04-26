Pete HASSEL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pete's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On April 21, 2020, Pete Hassel, loving husband and father of six children, passed away at the age of 90. Pete was born on March 28, 1930, in St. Paul, MN. He received an associate degree from the University of Minnesota in 1955, served in the United States Navy, and was a banking and insurance professional for over 50 years. Pete was preceded in death by his loving wife, Donna, and his youngest daughter, Amy. He is survived by five children Kathy Tweet (Craig), Tom (Mistie), Todd (Joleen), Tim (Sharon), Sue Sheppard (Damian), and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private burial will be scheduled in the future for immediate family members, followed by a Celebration of Life service in Centerville, MN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved