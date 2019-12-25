|
|
Age 45, of North St. Paul, MN Passed away December 22, 2019 He is survived by his wife, Michelle, sons, Travis and Zachary daughter, Haley, parents, Dick and Jan Merwin, siblings, Lori Gourama (Hassan), Juli Silvernagel (Daren), nieces and nephews, Nadia (Jose), Samira (Chris), Meaghan and Jack and beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, family, friends and Local 455 Pipefitters. Funeral Service Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, 5025 Knox Ave. South, Minneapolis. Visitation Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Washburn-McReavy Nokomis Park Chapel and one hour prior to the service at the Church. Interment Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, Minneapolis. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Nokomis Park Chapel 612-721-1651
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 25, 2019