Beloved Grandson Son & Brother On May 5, 2020, we lost our beloved grandson, son and brother, Peter Abraham Matsumoto, at the age of 39. A private family Mass of Christian Burial was at 10:00AM on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Assumption Catholic Church in Saint Paul, MN with Father John Malone celebrating. Interment was at Oakland Cemetery in Marine on St. Croix. Peter was born on August 7, 1980 in Minneapolis Minnesota to Joseph and Jane (Sexton) Matsumoto, the oldest of four children. He graduated from Lourdes High School in Rochester in 1999. He completed a BS in Biology at the University of Minnesota in 2003 and went on to complete advanced degrees in Plant Biology at the University of Minnesota and Library Science at University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee. He was pursuing the study of law at Mitchell Hamline Law School at the time of his death. He was also an avid farmer at Mustardseed Farm in Marine on St. Croix, MN where he grew garlic and potatoes and raised sheep. He was proud to be an organic and sustainable farmer. Peter was a gentleman farmer and renaissance man. From an early age, he loved literature, reading Moby Dick in 4th grade, James Joyce in high school and learning Italian so that he could read Dante. He had a lifelong love of JRR Tolkien and read the Lord of the Rings every year. He also loved jazz music and played jazz guitar. He was a friend to all animals, including his sheep, his llama Rajah and family dogs Coco, Poppy and Theo. Peter loved his family and was deeply loved by them. He lived for many years with his grandfather Yoshio. His father and best friend Joseph was a partner and supporter to him in all things and worked with him every week on his farm. His mother Jane was his most staunch advocate. His family will remember his keen and curious mind, his wry smile, his dry wit and his kind and gentle soul and will miss him every day. Peter is survived by his parents, Jane and Joseph; his grandfather Yoshio; his sisters, Molly (Joseph Spagnola) and Martha; and his brother Andrew (Casey Colodny); as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Jack and Peggy Sexton and Alice Matsumoto. Memorials preferred to Assumption Church of Saint Paul or Little Sisters of the Poor of Saint Paul.











