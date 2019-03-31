|
Beloved father, Grandfather, brother, uncle Died surrounded by family on March 27, 2019. Survived by daughters, Eryn (Dan) Billings, Caitlin Campbell; their mother, Alexis Campbell; brothers, John (Marlys), James (Monica), Thomas (Abbe); grandchildren, Theodore and Baby Girl Billings; many nieces, nephews, friends. Preceded in death by parents, Christian and Eunice; sister, Christy Lebens. Pete was a Naval Aviator during the Vietnam War and flew for 14 years in the US Navy Reserve. He had a 28-year career as a commercial pilot, primarily with Northwest Airlines, retiring as Captain. He was an active member of American Legion Post 48, and was Legionnaire of the Year in 2009. Pete was a generous man with an irreverent sense of humor. He was a caring big brother and doted on his grandson, Theo. Memorial Service will be 10:30AM Tuesday, April 2 at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, with visitation one hour prior. Memorials to preferred. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019