Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Peter F. CAMPBELL Obituary
Beloved father, Grandfather, brother, uncle Died surrounded by family on March 27, 2019. Survived by daughters, Eryn (Dan) Billings, Caitlin Campbell; their mother, Alexis Campbell; brothers, John (Marlys), James (Monica), Thomas (Abbe); grandchildren, Theodore and Baby Girl Billings; many nieces, nephews, friends. Preceded in death by parents, Christian and Eunice; sister, Christy Lebens. Pete was a Naval Aviator during the Vietnam War and flew for 14 years in the US Navy Reserve. He had a 28-year career as a commercial pilot, primarily with Northwest Airlines, retiring as Captain. He was an active member of American Legion Post 48, and was Legionnaire of the Year in 2009. Pete was a generous man with an irreverent sense of humor. He was a caring big brother and doted on his grandson, Theo. Memorial Service will be 10:30AM Tuesday, April 2 at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, with visitation one hour prior. Memorials to preferred. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019
