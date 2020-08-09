On Saturday, July 25, 2020, Peter Frederick Wilke, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away at the age of 83. Pete was the eighth child of 13, born on April 12, 1937 at home to Frank and Julia (Bethke) Wilke. On April 15, 1961, he married Helen "Boots" Marion Mitchell. He joined the U.S. Army and served in the Korean war. Eventually he worked for and retired from Northern States Power Company after 26 years of service as a Lead Machinist. Pete was a softball player for most of his life and often encouraged family and friends to join his teams for weekend tournaments. Working on cars, fishing and bowling were other hobbies he enjoyed throughout his life. Family was everything for Pete whether it be a holiday, birthday or the annual "Wilke Vacation", he would always be excited to catch up and laugh with family and friends. True to form, we believe he passed away the morning we were leaving for "Wilke Vacation" because he wanted us to be there, having fun, sharing stories and laughing surrounded by loved ones. Pete is preceded in death by his wife, Helen; parents, Frank and Julia; siblings, Donna Lanners, Betty White, Frank Jr "Bud", Kenny, Theresa "Suzy" Burtman, Chuck Sr., Glenn "Skip" and Linda Hanson. He is survived by his children, Kelly Winn (Mark), Peter II "Toby" (Kim) and Randy (Cameron); his grandchildren, Bryan (Sam), Corey (Angie), Emily (Josh), Ethan and Hanna; his great-grandchildren, Levi, Jack and Carsyn; siblings, Rod, Herb, Tom, Judy Gervais and many nieces, nephews and friends. Private Family Service with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
(www.lls.org
) 651-439-5511