|
|
Eden Prairie, Age 80 Passed November 18, 2019 at home. Preceded in death by parents Margaret & Walter, brother Walter, Jr. Survived by loving wife Sandy, sons Pete, Jr., Chris and Andrew, brothers Rich and Tom, and extended family members. Lifelong entrepreneur, ever-struggling golfer, hunter fisherman, gardener and dedicated cook of fantastic family meals. A widely traveled broadcast personality. Worked radio markets from Miami to Honolulu, San Juan to San Diego, and many points in between. Completed his disc jockey career in the Twin Cities, on three different radio stations. Promoter of successful local rock group, The Stillroven. Over the years he founded an ad agency in Billings, owned a small AM radio station in Duluth, a newspaper in Minnetonka, and other business ventures. Appointed to the MN Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame, 2010. His creativity, enthusiasm and energy will be missed by all that knew and loved him. Celebration of his colorful life will be in Spring, 2020. Details to be announced. Memorials preferred directed to the family. www.washburn-mcreavy.com Eden Prairie Chapel 952-975-0400
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019