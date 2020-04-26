Peter J. LOBINSKY
1945 - 2020
Age 74 of Maplewood Dad, "Papa Pete", Brother and Friend Passed away on April 20, 2020. Survived by daughter, Marissa Feely; son, Damen (Janka); siblings, David (Jill) and Michael (Kathy); grandchildren, Ayden, Torrance, Milanna, Addison and Ashbie; son-in-law, Steve Feely; and many other family and friends. A gathering will be held at a future date with his interment at Hazelwood Cemetery in Bayport www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
