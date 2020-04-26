Age 74 of Maplewood Dad, "Papa Pete", Brother and Friend Passed away on April 20, 2020. Survived by daughter, Marissa Feely; son, Damen (Janka); siblings, David (Jill) and Michael (Kathy); grandchildren, Ayden, Torrance, Milanna, Addison and Ashbie; son-in-law, Steve Feely; and many other family and friends. A gathering will be held at a future date with his interment at Hazelwood Cemetery in Bayport www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.