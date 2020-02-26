|
|
Beloved Husband Father and Grandfather Age 72 of Lino Lakes, passed away on February 18, 2020. Survived by beloved wife of 49 years, Pat; son, Chris (Joy); daughter, Amy Arcand (Greg Larson); grandchildren, Jared, Daniel, Megan, Lucas, Vincent and Payton; sisters, Laura Woehrle, Roberta (Jim) DeWanz, Kathy (Bill) Collette; other family and friends. Memorial service 11AM Saturday Feb. 29 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr (Cty Hwy 23). Visitation 9:30-11AM Saturday at the funeral home. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2020