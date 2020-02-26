Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Lino Lakes Chapel
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Lino Lakes Chapel
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Lino Lakes Chapel
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
View Map

Peter J. THIENES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter J. THIENES Obituary
Beloved Husband Father and Grandfather Age 72 of Lino Lakes, passed away on February 18, 2020. Survived by beloved wife of 49 years, Pat; son, Chris (Joy); daughter, Amy Arcand (Greg Larson); grandchildren, Jared, Daniel, Megan, Lucas, Vincent and Payton; sisters, Laura Woehrle, Roberta (Jim) DeWanz, Kathy (Bill) Collette; other family and friends. Memorial service 11AM Saturday Feb. 29 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr (Cty Hwy 23). Visitation 9:30-11AM Saturday at the funeral home. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -