Age 64, of St Paul Passed away to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus, July 27, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Leeman and Rose Blair, and sisters, Leeanne and Julie. He will be sadly missed by his brothers, Ron and Gary, sisters, Rita (Gary) Callaway, Gail (Steve) Spock, and Patty Wallraff, nephews, Jason (Monica) Wallraff, Derek (Darla) Wallraff, and Justin (Jenny) Wallraff, nieces, Laurel Callaway and Melissa Wallraff, grandniece, Emma Wallraff. Peter was well liked and had a great sense of humor. He loved the outdoors which included fishing and hunting. No services are planned but donations are encouraged to go to American Kidney Foundation of MN.