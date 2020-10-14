1/
Peter James TODD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 62, of Hastings Passed away October 7, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Catherine Todd. Survived by sister Anne Todd, brothers Michael, Joseph and Mark Todd, 2 nieces, 4 nephews, his special friend, Cathy Bullard and many friends. A native of South St. Paul and a graduate of the SSP class of 76. He was a long time employee of the Hastings YMCA. He was an avid reader who enjoyed mushroom hunting and spending time at the family cabin who will be remembered for his knowledge of the North Stars and the Grateful Dead. Special thanks to Carver and Dakota County Social Services, Lifeworks and Cenneidigh for helping Peter manage his disabilities to live independently. A private service will be held to commemorate his life. Memorials preferred to the South St. Paul Educational Foundation, Lifeworks or the MN TBI Assoc.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved