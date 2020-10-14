Age 62, of Hastings Passed away October 7, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Catherine Todd. Survived by sister Anne Todd, brothers Michael, Joseph and Mark Todd, 2 nieces, 4 nephews, his special friend, Cathy Bullard and many friends. A native of South St. Paul and a graduate of the SSP class of 76. He was a long time employee of the Hastings YMCA. He was an avid reader who enjoyed mushroom hunting and spending time at the family cabin who will be remembered for his knowledge of the North Stars and the Grateful Dead. Special thanks to Carver and Dakota County Social Services, Lifeworks and Cenneidigh for helping Peter manage his disabilities to live independently. A private service will be held to commemorate his life. Memorials preferred to the South St. Paul Educational Foundation, Lifeworks or the MN TBI Assoc.









