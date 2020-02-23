|
|
Age 89, of St. Paul Died in his sleep on February 19 at Carondelet Village in St. Paul. Gentle and gracious through eighteen years of Parkinson's disease, Peter's joyful sense of humor and love of laughter never dimmed. He was absolutely devoted to and is survived by his spouse Louise (Osojnicki) Hiniker of St. Paul; his children, Juli (Gene) Burk of Redwood City, CA, Peter Hiniker of Roseville, MN and Mary (Jeff) Luke of Worthington, MN; brother, Richard Hiniker of White Bear Lake, MN; 10 grandchildren and 15 nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister, Ann Skory and his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Hiniker. After earning his Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Minnesota, Peter served his country as a Judge Advocate General (JAG) officer in the United States Navy. He later returned to the U of M to earn his Masters Degree in Social Work and dedicated the last three decades of his career to Human Services. He worked for the Washington County Welfare Department, the Minnesota Department of Human Services in Program Licensing, and at Hennepin County Adult Housing on behalf of the homeless until he retired in 1999. He was President of the University of Minnesota Social Work Alumni Society 1999-2003. Mass of Christian Burial is on Friday, February 28th at 11 am with visitation one hour before at Our Lady of the Presentation Chapel, 1880 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul 55105. Interment at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020