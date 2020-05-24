Age 29, of Forest Lake, Minnesota Died unexpectedly from complica-tions of a medical issue on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him including his son, Ayden; parents, Mike and Linda Laverty; brother, Thomas Laverty; grandmothers, Janet Larson and Leona Laverty; aunts and uncles, Cindy Larson, Sue and Lindsay Livingood, Angie Larson; Julia Laverty, Mary Laverty, David Laverty, the mother of his son, Mandi Beck; many cousins and friends. A Celebration to Honor His Life will be held at a later date. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.