Age 66, of Cottage Grove Passed away on December 2, 2020 peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jerald and Delores Shaver; brother, David Shaver. Peter is survived by his wife, Cindy; children, Nicole (Matthew) Braun, Patrick (Allison) Shaver and Stephen (Natalia) Shaver; grandchildren, Madison, Mckenzie, Hunter; his loving furry companions, Piper and Sadie; brother, Glenn Shaver; sister, Susan (Wayne) Kahler; lifelong friends, Mike Rygh and Steve Barkley and many other family and friends. Private funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, Cottage Grove.