Peter Lynn SHAVER
1954 - 2020
Age 66, of Cottage Grove Passed away on December 2, 2020 peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jerald and Delores Shaver; brother, David Shaver. Peter is survived by his wife, Cindy; children, Nicole (Matthew) Braun, Patrick (Allison) Shaver and Stephen (Natalia) Shaver; grandchildren, Madison, Mckenzie, Hunter; his loving furry companions, Piper and Sadie; brother, Glenn Shaver; sister, Susan (Wayne) Kahler; lifelong friends, Mike Rygh and Steve Barkley and many other family and friends. Private funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, Cottage Grove.





Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
