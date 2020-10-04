of St. Paul, MN Entered eternal rest on September 27, 2020. Reunited with his wife of 58 years, Sandra (Kamman); parents Patrick, Sr. and Aimée; sister Kate (Butler) Peterson and siblings-in-law Robert Flotten, Patty Ryan Kamman and Hall Peterson. Survived by brother Patrick, Jr. (Patricia); his wife's siblings Suzanne (Robert) Flotten and James (Elizabeth) Kamman; children John (Sara Rottunda), Suzanne (favorite son-in-law Andrew) LeFevour, Paul (Barbara Thrasher) and Peter K.; grandchildren Bridget (Patrick), Elise, Andrew (Murphy), Madeline, Kathleen, Mary Clare, Emmett, Cassidy and Jediah; great-grandaughter Evelyn, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Peter was a life-long St. Paulite who graduated from St. Paul Academy and Yale University. He proudly served in the U.S. Army before joining the family business. Peter served on the boards of the Hazelden Foundation, Collegeville Institute, College of St. Thomas, St. John's University, the Minneapolis Institute of Arts and other organizations, often with his father. Peter and Sandy enjoyed the company of many life-long friends, entertaining at their home, visiting with friends in Sanibel and attending fund raisers. Peter was a member of the "Old Goats" ski club; ran a marathon in every state and Canadian province; organized the "Easy Does It" five miler at Hazelden's Pioneer House from 1982-2006; played bridge four times a week; was a master waffle chef; had a pet duck as a child; knew three corny jokes; laughed until he lost a contact lens and drove a model T to high school. He was never one to complain or criticize others. His proudest accomplishment was becoming a grandfather and being part of his grandchildren's lives. We are thankful for his example of a strong faith and concern for others. A special thank-you to Carondelet Village's wonderfully caring staff and residents. A family only ceremony will be held later this month.