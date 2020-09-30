1/1
Peter M. FRITZ
1942 - 2020
Age 77 1942 – 2020 On Monday September 21st Peter M. Fritz of Bloomington Minnesota lost his battle with Myelofibrosis and Dementia. He was preceded in death by his parents Peter D. Fritz and Lorraine Steele Fritz and his brother Michael Fritz. He is survived by his sister Lorayne Olson (Ray) of Richmond, VA, brother Dan Fritz, former wife Kathy Gravelle Fritz, children Kelly Mayerle, Peter B. Fritz (Kay), Mark Fritz (Mercy), Jeffrey Fritz (Rina) and grandchildren Isabella, Edric, Eli, Hanna and Leon. Also, including many nieces, nephews and their children. Peter was born and lived in "The Levee", an Italian community in St. Paul until he was 5 years old. He grew up living in the Highland Park area of St. Paul, Mn. As a graduate of Cretin H.S. he then went to College at Winona State College of Minnesota and graduated with a Business Degree. He married Kathleen Gravelle in 1966 who he met at college. Peter worked most of his professional career in claims for the Insurance industry. Allstate, MSI, EW Blanch and Allied are some of the companies he has worked for. Sports, family and friends has always been his passion. He has 4 children and 5 grandchildren. He always required his kids to play sports and if he wasn't with his family he was on a tennis court, softball field, golf course or ski hill. In 1979 he trained and ran the famous Grandma's Marathon in Duluth, MN. He also worked years as a referee or umpire as a side job. Sunday October 4th, 2020 there will be a small service for immediate family at 1pm at the Cremation Society of Minnesota 7110 France Ave South, Edina, MN 55435 followed by a celebration of life from 2-4pm for welcomed guests. Please be considerate of all guest by wearing a mask. There cannot be more than 50 attendees at a time. The service will be available for viewing afterwards online at https://client.tribucast.com/ tcid/507050864.




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Service
01:00 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota
