Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Strike Life Tributes
Cambridge, MN
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel
1 Tower Ave Mpls
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter KABANUK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter M. KABANUK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter M. KABANUK Obituary
Age 83 of Cambridge Died December 17, 2019 Survived by wife, Carol; sons Peter J. (Pamela), Kenneth Kabanuk; daughter Jennifer (Kevin) Roeder; siblings Allen (Wilma), Dennis (Ruth) Kabanuk, Shirley Brown; grand children Jake, Hannah, Zackary, Savanna, Julia and John, and other relatives and friends. Visitation at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge Thursday January 9th, 5-7p.m. Memorial Service Friday, January 10th 11:00 a.m. at Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel, 1 Tower Ave Mpls with a time for visiting 1 hour prior. StrikeLifeTributes.com 763-689-2070
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -