Age 83 of Cambridge Died December 17, 2019 Survived by wife, Carol; sons Peter J. (Pamela), Kenneth Kabanuk; daughter Jennifer (Kevin) Roeder; siblings Allen (Wilma), Dennis (Ruth) Kabanuk, Shirley Brown; grand children Jake, Hannah, Zackary, Savanna, Julia and John, and other relatives and friends. Visitation at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge Thursday January 9th, 5-7p.m. Memorial Service Friday, January 10th 11:00 a.m. at Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel, 1 Tower Ave Mpls with a time for visiting 1 hour prior. StrikeLifeTributes.com 763-689-2070
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020