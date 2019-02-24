|
|
Age 54 of Shafer Passed away unexpectedly February 18, 2019. Survived by sons, Matthew, Kevin (Jenny) and Christopher (Candee) Stute; grandchildren, Zander and Zaylen; brother, Michael (Lorri) Stute; sisters, Melanie and Wendy Stute; nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Phyllis Stute. Funeral Service 2 PM Monday, February 25th (visitation 1-2PM) at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 515 Hwy 96 W., at Mackubin, Shoreview. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019