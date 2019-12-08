|
Passed away peacefully with family by his side on December 6, 2019 at the age of 68 years. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Ann and sister, Mary Kay. Survived by his wife, Jan; children, Michael (Brittany), Monica Wojtanowski (Scott), Molly (fiancé, Josh Wilson); grandchildren Daniel, Cayden, Julia, Hudson, Henry and Oliver Peter. Also survived by brother, Bob (Chris) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Pete was born April 6, 1951 in St. Paul, MN. He was a proud graduate of Cretin High School and College of St. Thomas, in St. Paul. Many great memories were made at his favorite place, with family and friends at Spectacle Lake. Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Tuesday, December 10 at Church of the Assumption, 51 W. 7th St., St. Paul. Visitation Monday 4-8 pm at O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home, 575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Private family interment in Cedar Cemetery, Oak Grove, MN. Memorials preferred to Demontreville Retreat House or Cretin-Derham Hall. O'Halloran & Murphy, 651-698-0796.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019