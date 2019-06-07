Home

June 5, 2019, age 80, of Pine City Formerly of South St. Paul. Preceded in death by parents John and Ella Markgraf, sisters Inez Schmitz & Judy Luoma. He is survived by wife Diana (nee Ellenson); 3 children: Peter Markgraf, Heidi (Ken) Brooks and John (Diane) Markgraf; 9 grandchildren: Peter Markgraf, Jacob (Ashley) Brooks, Michelle Brooks, Matthew Markgraf, Allen Markgraf, Elizabeth (Aiden) Deen, Cassie Markgraf, Caleb Brooks and John Austin Markgraf; and 3 great grandchildren: Hadley Brooks, Reagan Brooks and Conlin Brooks. Also survived by brothers, John "Jack" Markgraf and George (Linda) Markgraf. Funeral Service 12:00 Noon Monday, June 10, 2019 at the KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME, 140 8th Ave. No., South St. Paul. Visitation 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon on Monday. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press from June 7 to June 9, 2019
