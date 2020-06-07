Age 78 of Blaine Preceded in death by mother Angela, father Stanley, and brother Stanley. Survived by loving wife of 46 years, Marilyn. Peter was a pioneer in bank data processing, joining US Bank's newly formed computer subsidiary in 1968. He served in bank IT operations for 45 years. He was a devoted husband, beloved Godfather, and steadfast friend. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-783-1100
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.