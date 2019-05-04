|
|
Passed in peace to the protection of God in the comfort of his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 1 - the day the Marsh Marigolds bloomed. Peter (Pops) was born March 31, 1952 in St. Paul, MN. He received his master's degree in Forestry and Soil Sciences from the U of M and was well respected for his brilliant mind and fierce curiosity throughout his careers with the Science Museum of Minnesota Paleontology and Washington County Health Environment and Land Management from which he retired. Peter photographed the beauty around him and lived life with quiet patience and impeccable humor. His many lessons and quick wit were a gift to those who knew him. Peter is preceded in death by his mother Kathryn Jane Ganzel (Hannon); father Robert Noyes Ganzel; father-in-law Aarne Rairamo; & brother-in-law John Moore. He is survided by his spouse Alexandria Ganzel (Rairamo); children Robert Ganzel (Kimberly), Clair Tyra (Joshua), Guinevere Ganzel (Andrew Norton); grandchildren George, Henry, Abigail; siblings Michael Ganzel (Geraldine), Jolene Desson (Mike), Susan Kalis (Michael), Regina Moore, Theresa Waldera (Martin); mother-in-law Dolores Rairamo; in-laws Aarne C. Rairamo (Dixie), Anneli McMullen (Terry); & many other loving family & friends. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, May 5, at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, from 4-7:30 PM. Memorial gifts to support Cancer Research at Regions Hospital Foundation, 640 Jackson St. MS 11202C, St. Paul, MN 55101. regionshospital.com/donate. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 4, 2019