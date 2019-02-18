|
Age 79 , formerly of St. Paul Left us peacefully February 16, 2019. Army veteran. Long time Rice Streeter, VFW supporter, and former owner of Tin Cups. Preceded in death by parents; siblings, Marlene (Roy) Lakie and George. Survived by daughter, Tracy (Dan) Daubenspeck; grandchildren, Joseph and Jeremy Daubenspek; siblings, Eleanor (Larry) Woelfel, Diane Schwier, Marlys (Terry) Woelfel, Mary Ellen (Brad) Nelson, and Judy (Tom) Barrett; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other family, and friends. Special thanks to the staff at Cerenity White Bear and HealthEast Hospice for their loving care. Visitation Wednesday, February 20 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice at Magnolia. Celebration of Life Thursday, February 21, 11:00AM at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice at Magnolia, with visitation one hour prior. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 18, 2019