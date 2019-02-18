Home

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
View Map
Peter SCHNICHLES Obituary
Age 79 , formerly of St. Paul Left us peacefully February 16, 2019. Army veteran. Long time Rice Streeter, VFW supporter, and former owner of Tin Cups. Preceded in death by parents; siblings, Marlene (Roy) Lakie and George. Survived by daughter, Tracy (Dan) Daubenspeck; grandchildren, Joseph and Jeremy Daubenspek; siblings, Eleanor (Larry) Woelfel, Diane Schwier, Marlys (Terry) Woelfel, Mary Ellen (Brad) Nelson, and Judy (Tom) Barrett; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other family, and friends. Special thanks to the staff at Cerenity White Bear and HealthEast Hospice for their loving care. Visitation Wednesday, February 20 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice at Magnolia. Celebration of Life Thursday, February 21, 11:00AM at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice at Magnolia, with visitation one hour prior. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 18, 2019
