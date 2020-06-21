Peter URBANSKI
Age 75, of Maplewood, MN Passed away in the presence of his loving wife Michelle on the early morning of June 8, 2020. Preceded in death by parents George and Sabina Urbanski and sisters Joyce (Cardelli) and Mary Jo (Grebe). Survived by his wife of 52 years Michelle (Cunningham); grateful and loving sons Shawn (Rhonda), Jason (Jennifer), Andrew (Nicole) and Seth; grandchildren Colin, Jodie, Allie, Audrey, Abram, Noah, Jakob and Julia; older brothers Roger (Donna) and Thomas (Joann), and younger sister Susan (Ed) Franzmeier. Born and raised on St. Paul's East Side, Peter attended St. Casmir's Catholic School and graduated from Johnson HS in '63. He studied at the University of Minnesota and received his BA degree from Metropolitan State University. Peter enjoyed a three-decades long career at Medtronic. He received a patent related to manufacture of medical devices, served on the board of directors on the Society of Plastic Engineers – Medical Plastics Division, worked with the International Standards Organization in the development of standards for biocompatibility testing. Peter, with the assistance of brothers and brothers-in-law, labored many hours to build homes for his family. This drive to provide and his embrace of hard work led Peter to a 10-year involvement with Habitat for Humanity. His interest in trains led him into years of volunteering at a local model railroad museum. Family was always very important to Peter. Always present for his sons, he coached hockey mites through midgets; led canoeing, fishing, camping and skiing expeditions. He rode shotgun in moving trucks with his sons as they wandered the States – wherever their work took them – always lending a hand and priceless wisdom to turn houses into homes for their families. The family would like to express their appreciation for the loving care and concern by the staff at Woodbury Estates Senior Living. Visitation Wednesday, June 23 from 5 to 7 PM at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Avenue, St, Paul. Private Family Mass by Invitation Only on June 24 at St. Pascal Baylon Church. Interment Thursday, June 25 at 1 PM at Union Cemetery in Maplewood. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. Memorials preferred to Autism Society of Minnesota or The Arthritis Foundation. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneral Home.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
