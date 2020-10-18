1/1
Peter Lawson, a caring family man, died on October 6, 2020 at the age of 80, surrounded by his family. A proud veteran, he served in Japan as a Russian linguist during the Cuban Missile Crisis. This informed his commitment and compassion in his work with Veterans for Peace as well as his student-centered approach as a professor of psychology and counsellor at Lakewood/Century Community College. Advocacy work for people with disabilities as well as the LGBTQ community enriched his professional and his personal life. In fact, his strong value of equality for all extended to his support for animals, including many dogs, cats, and even horses. Peter's love of nature provided him great solace and healing. Meeting his soulmate, Carole, created a blended family that was his greatest joy. With deep sorrow and abiding love, we pledge to live out his legacy. Peter is survived by his wife Carole; children Mara (Matt), Anne (Jeff), Thomas (Heidi), and Kristin (Brighten); and grandchildren Mackenna, Emerson, and Xander. Those who wish to honor his memory can do so with a donation to Veterans for Peace or the animal rescue of your choice. 651-767-9333





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
