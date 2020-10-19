1/1
Rev. Peter WITTMAN
Age 74 Passed away peacefully on October 15th in Eden Prairie, MN. Fr. Peter was born in Richfield MN to Ralph & Marcella (née Hanson) Wittman. He is survived by brothers, John (Claire), Mark (Patricia); sister, Therese Nielsen; nieces & nephews, Chris, Tom, Nicholas, Matt, Libby, Tessa, Sarah; and many beloved grand nieces, nephews and cousins including Judy, John & Carol. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jim & sister-in-law, Sue; niece, Kaili. Fr. Peter loved life and all the people he came to know. His energy and optimism propelled endless activities and projects from his early days of coaching Little League to his devotion to his parishioners. He was especially proud of his work with building and growing the Catholic schools. Through the years Fr. Peter was associated with many churches: Most Holy Redeemer-Montgomery, St. Michael-St. Paul, St. Mark-Shakopee, St. John the Baptist-Savage, St. Joseph-West St. Paul, St. Mary & St. Mary of the Purification & Sts. Joachim and Anne-Shakopee. Fr. Peter felt honored in 2006 to be admitted as a Knight of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. Visitation at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage, Thursday 10/22, from 2:00 to 8:00 pm & Friday 10/23, from 9:00 to 10:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 11:00 am. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Mass will be livestream on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page (and later view a recording of the service at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com). Attendance at Mass will be limited. A sign up genius is available on the McNearney-Schmidt website for those wanting to attend. If you wish to remember Fr. Peter please donate to any Catholic School. Special thanks to the staff at Waters & Fairview for their attentive care of Fr. Peter. A very special thank you to Peter's guardian angel on earth – Deb Meyers. "Go Twins!" Shakopee 952-445-2755 www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
OCT
23
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
OCT
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
OCT
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
livestream on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page
