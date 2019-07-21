|
Age 57 of S. St. Paul Passed away peacefully, pain-free, and surrounded by her loved ones July 17, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family above all. She is preceded in death by her father, Roberto; sisters, Angie Prescott and Angel Diaz. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Ed; daughters, Amanda and Sammy Jo (Jeremy) Lew; grandchildren, Christopher, Marissa, Zachary and Charlie and one more grandson on the way; mother, Bruna Longoria; siblings, Arturo (Cynthia) and Robert (Esther) Longoria; the Diaz family; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, July 23 at 11:00 AM at OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH (401 Concord Avenue). Visitation Monday, July 22 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at SIMPLE TRADITIONS by BRADSHAW – HUMBOLDT (488 Humboldt Avenue) and one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019