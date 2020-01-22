|
|
Of Woodbury Passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Philip and Cyrilla Hennemann; brother, Frederick Hennemann. Survived by loving wife of 49 years, Cheryl Hennemann; children, Philip Hennemann III and Elaina (Steve) Hane; grandchildren, Miles and Eva; siblings, Phyllis Bennett, Jerome Hennemann, James Hennemann, Susan (Phil) Thompson, Nancy (Owen) Novak and Richard Hennemann; and many nieces and nephews. Tony was one of the first nationally recognized paramedics, as well as a volunteer firefighter and chief. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, at Woodbury Lutheran Church, 7830 Afton Road, Woodbury, from 4:30-7:30PM. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 24, at Woodbury Lutheran Church, at 11AM with a visitation 1 hour prior and a luncheon to follow. Memorials preferred to the American Diabetes Association or the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 22, 2020