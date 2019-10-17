Home

Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
4:30 PM
Philip Frank "Phil" PARENT


1942 - 2019
Born April 16, 1942, passed away on October 15, 2019 at the age of 77. Phil is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol, and his daughters Lisa Holmberg (Peter) and Traci Nelson (Dean). He enjoyed watching his grandchildren, Jessica and Emily Holmberg and Alex and Kendra Nelson, pursue their dreams. Phil was born in Proctor, MN, and is survived by his brother Paul (Susan) and nieces and nephews. He graduated from Duluth Cathedral High School in 1960. Phil loved cars and made some of his best life-long friends working at the A&W and the Shell Station in Duluth during high school. He moved to Minneapolis in 1962 and got a job at Waldorf Paper Products, where he worked for 40 years as a pressman. He met Carol at Lake Calhoun, and they were married November 30, 1963. Phil always had a smile for everyone and could talk to anyone about anything. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. Services will be held at 4:30PM at the White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave S. (952-894-5080) in Burnsville MN on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Visitation starts at 3:00. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 17, 2019
