Philip Henry JOHNSON
1948 - 2020
Of Eagan Passed away on June 24th at Fairview Hospital in Mpls. after suffering a heart attack the previous week. Philip was born on July 1, 1948 in St. Paul to Donald & Elaine Johnson. He grew up in Red Wing, graduating from Central High in 1965. After high school, Philip enlisted in the army & was deployed to Vietnam, mostly working as a medic for 14 months. This assignment impacted him during & after his return. Phil held several jobs, including house painter and window installer. He graduated from UW, Stout with an engineering degree. Philip enjoyed & was knowledgeable of sports, trivia & had a good sense of humor. Philip was preceded in death by his parents, 3 older brothers Jim, Richard (Dick) & Paul, also infant son Eric. Survivors include present wife Marie of Eagan, daughter Noelle Johnson (Jeremy) of Edina & grandchildren Max, Jack & Mya. He is also survived by sister Teresa Shafer (Rick) of White Bear Lake, brother Brian (Allison) of Phoenix, AZ & sisters-in-law Sharon Johnson of Cannon Falls and Sharon Johnson of Hastings. Friends and family are welcome to attend a military burial at Fort Snelling on July 8th at 12:45 p.m. at cemetery #5.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Burial
12:45 PM
Fort Snelling
