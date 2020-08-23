1/1
Philip J. KNEISL
August 5, 1932 – April 23, 2020 Our family lost an unforgettable man, father, grandfather and friend. Embraced in Jesus' arms, Philip peacefully passed away on April 23, 2020. His generosity to others leaves an inspiring legacy. He prioritized his faith, family and friends and loved more than anything spending time with his 4 children, 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank & Ada, loving wife Dorine, of 54 years and son Steven. He is survived by his children Greg (Cindy) Kneisl, Debra Rogers, Susan King, Lisa (Grant) Bjornberg, brother Roger (Paula) Kneisl, sister-in-law Patty (Dennis) Barbaro, and sisters-in-law Sharon and Reta Blanchette, and many nieces and nephews. Philip served as a Navy lithographer in Pearl Harbor. He worked at John Roberts Printing for 24 years then retired from the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Philip's love for life was impeccable. Not so much for his joke telling but his infectious laugh and quirky expressions that made all who knew him and those who did not know him well, "LAUGH"! He was an avid Minnesota sports fan. His wish to everyone is to live and love each moment of the days ahead. Philip will be dearly missed by his family and friends. The Funeral service will be by invitation only due to COVID restrictions on Friday, August 28th, 2020 at 10:45 am at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 8260 4th St. N., Oakdale. For live stream of this funeral please go to guardian-angels. org/live and click on the "Funeral Information" button or type the keyword "Funeral" in the search bar.




