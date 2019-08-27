Home

Age 84 Passed away August 24, 2019 in Brainerd, MN. "P.J." was a weight lifter, runner (around Gull Lake) historian, author and loving uncle. He was preceded in death by parents Frances and Aloysius Markert and siblings Eleanor Hoye, Rose Ann Kelly, Lois Stegner, Allan Markert and John Markert. He is survived by brother David Markert and Sister Mary Platt and many nieces and nephews. P.J. graduated from St Thomas Academy and Mankato State University and spent most of his working career as a bailiff in the Ramsey County courts. A memorial mass will be held Saturday, August 31 at St Andrew's Catholic Church (1108 Willow Street, Brainerd 56401) at 11:00 AM with visitation at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to: Twin Cities Barbell; Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life; Hart Pets Animal Shelter. Checks may be sent care of Mary Platt at 6887 Betty Lane, Eden Prairie, MN 55344. Arrangements with Nelson-Doran Funeral Home.
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
