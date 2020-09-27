1/1
Philip L. POTTER
Age 83 of Shoreview Went home to our good Lord on September 8, 2020. Survived by the love of his life Jeannie of 65 years, children Dean (Jane), Dave (Linda), Doyle, Debbie, Dawn (Steve), grand children Zach, Chelsea (Elliott), Carly (Dan), Bailey, Duncan (Mari), Molly, Bridget, Amanda, great grandchildren Simon & Olivia. Preceded in death by parents, Howard & Dolores, brothers, Bob & Mark. Oldest of 8 siblings & survived by Jerry, Jeanie, Ken, Mike, Mary. He will be greatly missed. Graduate of Windom High School, was a star athlete of the football & basketball teams. He was very proud of his 34 years of service in the MN National Guard retiring as a Bird Colonel & his 34 years of service at 3M retiring as a Corporate Director of the Adhesive Tape Division. Phil loved to fish, hunt with his family & friends & spend winters in Hawaii with Jeannie. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11am (visitation 10-11am) at ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3495 N. Victoria, Shoreview, MN. Internment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with full military honors.





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH
OCT
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH
