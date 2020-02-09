|
|
Age 90, of West St. Paul Passed away peacefully January 28, 2020. Born January 29, 1929 in Medford, OR to Dwight and Ruby Phipps. Graduated from Willamette University 1951 in Mathematics and Physics; Iowa State University 1953, MS in Physics; MIT in Boston 1955, MS in Mathematics (only dept. with a computer). He was a pioneer in computing at Univac (and its later trade names) for 34 years in the Defense Division. Phil married his beloved wife Ruthie in 1953, and they raised their four children in West St. Paul. Phil enjoyed many passions, including camping and canoeing, Toastmasters, woodworking, square dancing, running, and logic puzzles. After retirement he took up watercolor painting, world traveling, tai chi, and became a healing touch practitioner. Treasured by all who knew him for his gentle ways and thoughtful observations, he touched everyone with his tender spirit. Preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Ruth; son Alan; grandson Joshua; and sister Judy. Survived by children David (Bobbie). Brian (Karen), Karen (Chuck) Dosh; grandchildren Lee (Michole), Timothy, Wendy Kay, Charlie (Emily), Elsa (Tim), Riley; four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Carolyn (Jack) Tathwell; nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Grateful thanks to Walker Methodist Westwood Ridge for their superb care and quality of life in Phil's last years. Memorial service Sunday, February 23, 3:00 PM at Faith United Methodist Church, 1530 Oakdale Ave., W. St. Paul. In keeping with Phil's love of learning, he donated his body to the U of M Anatomy Bequest Program for education and medical research.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020