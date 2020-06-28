Age 84 Died June 22, 2020 of complications due to Parkinson's Disease. Phil grew up in St. Paul and attended Murray High School where he met his wife of 64 years, Deloros (Erickson). He spent his career in the transportation industry but he preferred his time spent with family, friends, playing games and on the golf course. In the recent past, he became an Honorary Member of Keller Golf Course. Having Parkinson's for 29 years is rare, Phil survived that long because of his zest for life and desire to be around his wife, family and friends. (Let's be honest, getting back on the golf course was also top of mind.) He enjoyed life! He enjoyed living! He enjoyed making us laugh! There are plenty of "Phil/Grandpa stories" to go around, please remember him and smile. He is survived by his wife, Deloros (Erickson) and children Cheryl Paschke (Mark), Cindy Rogers (Joel), Dave (Christine) and Carrie. Also having 10 grandchildren (whom he enjoyed playing cards with) and 3 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his son, Dean and brother, George. Due to Covid, a family funeral was held on June 24th. Please send memorial to Our Lady of Peace, St. Paul https://ourladyofpeacemn.org/ memorial-gifts or Parkinson's Foundation or an organization of your choosing. Phil was a great guy who is greatly loved and will be missed! 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.