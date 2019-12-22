|
|
Age 17 Passed away December 14, 2019 in St. Paul, MN. He attended Anoka Regional High School and lived in Coon Rapids with his family. Philip was a member of Boy Scout Troop 9090 and achieved the rank of Life Scout. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, skateboarding and spending time with family and friends. He loved his job at Park River Estates serving the elderly. He was a loyal friend, kind to all, loving and tender-hearted. Philip is survived by parents Michael and Jeanne Toombs, brother Joshua Toombs, grandmother Shirley Toombs, grandfather Mark Neid, several aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by grandmother Marilyn Neid, grand father Michael McGrath, and great-grandparents. A celebration of life will be held at Twin Cities Grace Fellowship located at 208 Twin Lake Blvd, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127 on Saturday, December 28th with visitation at 10:00AM and service at 11:00AM. Memorials preferred to assist with medical costs.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019