Passed away June 7, 2019, at the age of 88. Preceded in death by parents, Frank & Dorothy Bauch; daughter, Susan Boemer; and many brothers. Survived by children, Karen (Carl) Higgins, Alan, Gary, Judy & Diane (Dale Rossing); sisters, Emily Bauch & Sister Emeric; 15 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews & friends. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 AM Thursday, June 13th at the Church of St. Augustine, 3rd St. N. @ 4th Ave.; SSP. Visitation 1-hour prior to the mass at church. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery. Celebration will be held after the committal at Holy Trinity Church, 6th Ave. S. @ 8th St.; SSP. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on June 11, 2019