Age 56 Passed away on April 11, 2020, at the Benedictine Innsbruck Care Center in New Brighton, after a valiant battle with cancer. A graduate of Henry Sibley H. S., Philip attended the U of M, Mpls. Comm. and Tech. College and received a B.A. Degree from Augsburg College and M.S. Degree in Psychology at St. Mary's College of MN. He was a member of the MN Psychological Assoc. and MENSA. Jobs included Group Home management in Richfield, ProAct, Inc., Eagan, and Associated Clinic of Psychology, Mpls. Philip is survived by parents Richard and Dorothy Johnson, Nisswa, brothers and families: Craig (Lisa), Madeline and Isabella; Glen (Carrie), Rayce, Hadley and Violet. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts preferred to N. Crow Wing 1st Responders, PO Box 183, Pequot Lakes, MN 56472.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store